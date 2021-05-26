On Saturday May 22, 2021, Nicholas Eugene Livingston, age 20 of Pearl River, La passed away. Nick was a 2020 graduate of Pearl River High School where he played football for 4 years and ran all district track. He was an amazing kid who loved whole heartedly and was always helping any and everyone he could. He will forever be missed and loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents Jolyn Livingston and Jason Livingston Sr. (Karen), his brother Jason Livingston, Jr., step brothers Scott and Chad Moran and his grandparents Jerry and Hazel Livingston. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Diane and Bernard Yelenosky. Visitation for Nick will be held on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 11 am to 12 pm with the funeral starting at 12 pm at Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearl River, LA.