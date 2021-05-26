Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearl River, LA

Nicholas Eugene Livingston

By D.T. Williams Funeral Home
an17.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday May 22, 2021, Nicholas Eugene Livingston, age 20 of Pearl River, La passed away. Nick was a 2020 graduate of Pearl River High School where he played football for 4 years and ran all district track. He was an amazing kid who loved whole heartedly and was always helping any and everyone he could. He will forever be missed and loved by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents Jolyn Livingston and Jason Livingston Sr. (Karen), his brother Jason Livingston, Jr., step brothers Scott and Chad Moran and his grandparents Jerry and Hazel Livingston. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Diane and Bernard Yelenosky. Visitation for Nick will be held on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 11 am to 12 pm with the funeral starting at 12 pm at Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearl River, LA.

www.an17.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Played Football#Pearl River High School#Williams Funeral Home#Interment#Grandparents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Black Republican lawmaker says he's being snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus

A Black freshman Republican from Florida said Thursday that the Congressional Black Caucus has been rebuffing his efforts to join the group. “The Congressional Black Caucus has a stated commitment to ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. As a newly elected Black Member of Congress, my political party should not exempt me from a seat at the table dedicated to achieving this goal,” Rep. Byron Donalds told NBC News in an email Thursday following a report in BuzzFeed that he'd been blocked from joining the influential group.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Kamala Harris is in a really tough spot

(CNN) — This week, Vice President Kamala Harris learned that three little words can cause a lot of damage. On her first vice presidential trip abroad, Harris stoked controversy when she spoke at a news conference in Guatemala and told potential migrants, "do not come." She warned that would-be migrants would be turned back at the US' southern border, adding, "So let's discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey."