Event Time(s): 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. You don’t have to study alone. Join us and use this time to get your own coursework done! Hop on this session, spend a few minutes chatting with your peers, setting goals for what you want to accomplish during the session, then turn off your camera and microphone and it is your time to get your own work done. At the end of the session, regroup with the moderator and your peers and share your progress and thoughts. This is a great way to get your work done and know you are in good company as we begin the semester. A Peer Tutor moderator is available throughout the session in case you have questions or would like support. See you there!