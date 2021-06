Today is the last day that Overwatch fans can get their hands on the limited edition From the Vault Overwatch Concept art Print. Blizzard Entertainment celebrates the 5th Anniversary of the hit multiplayer game Overwatch with new collectibles and great deals on their Gear Store. Blizzard gave us a small glimpse at some of the amazing collectibles that are offered in the shop, including hot Overwatch apparel like the J!NX D.Va. Ultimate hoodie. Fans can now wear their favorite character with a huge selection of hoodies and apparel, showing off their love for the game. Collectors can also build up their gaming hut with new collectibles like the Max Factory's Widowmaker figma, D.Va and MEKA Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company, Overwatch themed Hot Wheels cars, and of course, their Concept Art Print.