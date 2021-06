I'm not even saying this for the memes, Dacia. For me, the only place I'd probably rather an EV as of now is in the city. I don't really care about luxury or outright speed, and an ICE beats EV equivalents hands down every time for outright theatre and fun. But, an EV as a daily runabout in the city? That would be perfect. With the endless swarm of traffic jams, you can't really have that much fun. Their instant throttle response works exceedingly well there too, and they produce no emissions whilst running so whilst you may not be helping the environment that much overall, you are helping some people in the city. And currently, Dacia are the only company that offer one at an attainable (if perhaps unreasonable considering ICE equivalents) price.