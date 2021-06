(Los Angeles, CA) — LeBron James is dropping his iconic number 23. The basketball superstar will officially start wearing number six next season. LeBron had decided to give the number to Anthony Davis when he joined Los Angeles in 2019 and he would take the number six that he had worn with the Miami Heat and Team USA. TMZ reports the switch was originally put on hold because Nike feared they would lose out on revenues with the swap. Now that the move is happening, The Athletic reports Davis will not be taking number 23, but James may still be taking number six because it’s what he wears in the new film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”