When Bungie released its Beyond Light expansion to Destiny 2 in October 2020, it gave Guardians the ability to wield a completely new damage element called Stasis. Becoming a frost wizard was awesome for Destiny 2's PvE players, but the ice-themed abilities also shattered the fragile balance of its PvP mode, The Crucible. For months, hardcore and casual players alike have complained about how Stasis had sucked the fun out of PvP matches. After months punctuated by incremental nerfs that did little to slow the dominance of Stasis, Bungie rolled out a swingering set of balance changes to the Stasis subclass in a bid to address the biggest pain points which have been endured by the PVP community over the past eight months.