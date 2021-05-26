Police ask for help finding missing, endangered 86-year-old man from North Portland
Portland Police Missing Person Detectives are asking for help to find Darrell Rask, 86, who left his North Portland home around 6 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. Rask was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513. According to a release, he did not say where he was going. Rask has health issues and may become lost -- especially if he drove onto a freeway and left North Portland, police said.www.oregonlive.com