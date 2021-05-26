Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Police ask for help finding missing, endangered 86-year-old man from North Portland

By Savannah Eadens
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland Police Missing Person Detectives are asking for help to find Darrell Rask, 86, who left his North Portland home around 6 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. Rask was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513. According to a release, he did not say where he was going. Rask has health issues and may become lost -- especially if he drove onto a freeway and left North Portland, police said.

www.oregonlive.com
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police Detectives#Black Portland#Gray Hair#Man#North Portland#Home#Driving#Oregonian Oregonlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Vancouver, WAPosted by
The Oregonian

Vancouver police arrest groping and burglary suspect

Vancouver police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday in an investigation into two incidents last week involving an intruder breaking into women’s apartments and groping them. Police arrested Benjamin White of Vancouver after finding matching DNA on a mask that one of the women grabbed from the intruder in one of...
KTVZ

Deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
Portland, ORPosted by
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
nbc16.com

Suspects assault two men at Troutdale park, deputies consider bias crime charge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A group of suspects are accused of swimming across the Sandy River near Glenn Otto Park and violently assaulting two brothers while using homophobic slurs on Sunday, deputies said. Detectives are considering bias crime charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were first called to...
Portland, ORSeattle Times

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com

2 seriously hurt in HWY 26 crash near Warm Springs; Bend man arrested for DUII

A Bend man was charged with DUII and assault Sunday after he caused a three-car crash on Highway 26, seriously injuring two people, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. just north of Warm Springs when 20-year-old Benjamin Davis of Bend tried an “unsafe pass” heading east.
nbc16.com

Police: Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck on I-5, killing the car's driver

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208 around 10:30 Sunday night. "Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5," OSP said. As troopers were still...
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...