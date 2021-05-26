End your neuropathy pain at Neuropathy Treatment Center of Arizona

Neuropathy Treatment Center of Arizona is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dr. Patrick Sartz has been successfully treating peripheral neuropathy since 2008. He co-founded the Neuropathy Treatment Centers of Arizona in 2009 and has been involved with peripheral neuropathy on a personal and professional level for over 53 years. It was his personal experience of his mother suffering with neuropathy for over 32 years prior to her passing, that lead him to look for a treatment for peripheral neuropathy. It took over 21 years to discover an effective treatment for neuropathy. During this search, he discovered one thing that is still true today, peripheral neuropathy is not curable, it is treatable, reversible and controllable for over 95 percent of the people that suffer with it without medications or surgery.