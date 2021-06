Episode 50: What A P.O.S.: Learn How Point Of Sale Systems Help Businesses Grow. On this episode of the Casandra Properties podcast, CEO and host James Prendamano along with Operations Manager Rebecca Matulonis, sit with Joe DiCostanzo, the CEO and principal of Dikaro consulting to discuss POS (Point of Sale) systems and how they can help optimize your business. James opens up the podcast by talking about how Joe has opened up so many dimensions for Casandra Properties and the companies they work with, and has really allowed them to scale in a meaningful way.