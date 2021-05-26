Cancel
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata Blake School listening session will be June 2

 16 days ago

Representatives from The Blake School will host a listening session about the potential future use of the private school’s Wayzata site. The elementary campus at 301 Peavey Ln. is scheduled to close summer 2023. The neighborhood listening session will be via Zoom 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, to receive comments...

#Private School#Wayzata Blake School#The Blake School#Peavey Ln#Community
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Wayzata Historical Society to host program on streetcar boats

The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, entitled “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.”. The program will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980. When resources became available for restoration of the steamboat, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer man-hours were spent bringing the Minnehaha back to its former glory. On May 25, 1996, the steamboat resumed passenger service to begin its second life on Lake Minnetonka. This year marks Minnehaha’s 115th birthday and is the 25th anniversary of its return to passenger service.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

High school students win honors from Lake Minnetonka DAR

The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2021 student competitions. The chapter honors top students with awards that recognize their potential as future leaders through their dedication to community service, outstanding academic accomplishments and passion for American history. Wayzata High School junior Erin...
Hopkins, MNhometownsource.com

Looking ahead in Lake Conference sports

Hopkins and Eden Prairie, the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Lake Conference softball standings are both in action Friday, May 21. Hopkins hosts Wayzata at 4:30 p.m. at Tanglen Field, while Eden Prairie is on the road for a 4:30 game against Edina at Edina’s Pamela Park. Lake...
Hennepin County, MNhometownsource.com

Hennepin County’s new Climate Action Plan highlighted during Edina park visit

Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, of District 6, visited Edina’s Arden Park last week to recognize the county’s recent approval of its Climate Action Plan. Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District’s Laura Domyancich-Lee spoke alongside the commissioner at the May 5 event. LaTondresse represents Edina, Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and several other cities around Lake Minnetonka.
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Wayzata library finding new ways to get books into the hands of readers

Leaders with Friends of the Hennepin County Library in Wayzata are working to safely get donated books into the hands of community members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When book sales were put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, many donated books were left sitting in storage, said Liz Blaufuss, the treasurer and book-sale chief for the library group.