World No. 1 Belgium will try to extend an 11-game unbeaten run when it faces Finland on Monday in Saint Petersburg for the final Group B match at the 2020 European Championships. Belgium has clinched a spot in the knockout round, while Finland needs a win, or a draw and some help, to advance. Belgium has won its first two Euro 2020 matches, beating Denmark 2-1 on Thursday after cruising past Russia 3-0 in the group-stage opener. Finland pulled off a surprise 1-0 win against a Denmark team reeling from Christian Eriksen's collapse before falling 1-0 to Russia on Wednesday.