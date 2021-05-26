Steelers take an impressive young left tackle in total NFL re-draft

As the wide receiver pool strengthens, stopping them is of the utmost importance. Are the cornerbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft up to the task?. Not long ago, it took time for wide receivers to develop. In 2020, however, Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson made the Pro Bowl after amassing 88 catches, 1,400 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 16 games. It was a development made on the offensive side of the ball, but it bore weight for the cornerbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft. In this new NFL age, receivers are entering the NFL more ready and more dynamic than ever before. By definition, the cornerbacks — those tasked with stopping the receivers — have to be ready as well.