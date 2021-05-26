Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sporting events making a comeback! Are you ready?

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eilCT_0aC3bAsS00

Major sporting events all over the country are coming back as teams are no longer playing to empty stadiums. Dr. Padmini Pillair, an MIT immunologist discusses whether the return is safe and about how fans across the country feel about being back in action.

Stadiums sat quiet as teams competed to empty stands and fans rooting for their favorite teams from home. That is now a thing of the past as vaccine rates continue to climb.

Sporting events are returning in the U.S. but are fans ready?

Nicole McCradle who lives in Flowood, MS, said, “I think people feeling safe in terms of not getting too close to each other and not spitting in each other’s faces.” She went on to say, “I think I would be very comfortable going to a game.”

Despite the fact that nearly 50% of the nation has been immunized, many still are not ready to return to stadiums.

Yung Lee of Mt. Vernon, NY, said, “I would it it’s an outdoor stadium. I’m not sure I’d be ready to go inside to a basketball arena. For example, I don’t know if it’s like tomorrow, if I feel comfortable, but year, I’d say once things start cooling down a little bit more.”

Meanwhile, across the globe, officials in Japan are moving forward with plans for the Olympic games in July, despite a national vaccination rate there at only 2%.

In the U.S. sporting events are beginning to make a comeback in many social calendars.

Marian Brown of Charlotte, NC, said, “We do a road trip every year to go see baseball parks in a certain part of the country and we didn’t get to do that last year. So, it was good to catch a game yesterday and we’re gong to be seeing more.”

However, experts continue to call for caution at home and abroad.

Dr. Padmini Pillair said, “Given uneven rates of vaccination across America today and the risk of the virus spreading in unvaccinated individuals, it would be difficult to safely host a large sporting event at this point.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
28K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Mit#Ms#Cox Media Group#Major Sporting Events#Empty Stadiums#Baseball Parks#Home#Charlotte#Things#Faces#America Today#Mt Vernon#Sat#Flowood#Country#Uneven Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
Travelpowermag.com

In-Person Events and COVID: Are You Ready to Travel?

In my job, I typically do a fair amount of traveling. Of course, that all changed last year due to COVID-19. I didn’t go anywhere for work-related events or meetings. It was kind of nice—at first—but over time I missed seeing people and interacting on a personal level with friends and colleagues across the country. Being sequestered at home was a real drag!
Cell Phonesretailcrowd.co.uk

You can catch up on these sporting events on TV on Friday

From the list below, you can choose which sets of cookies you want to place in your browser. Each category contains a description detailing what we and our partners use your information for. We value your acceptance of cookies and ensure that your information is secure. Manage cookies used by...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Former FIESTAR member Yezi to make a comeback!

Former FIESTAR member Yezi is set to make a comeback!. According to reports on June 8, Yezi is dropping a brand new single on the 23rd. Her upcoming release will be her first since "Raining All Night" in December of last year. The rapper has been showing her musical spectrum...
SportsRadio Business Report

Manship Commits To Sports Bettor Programming

A privately owned television group owned by the Manship family that dates to 1955 has taken the forward-thinking approach of signing a content distribution agreement with the Las Vegas Strip-based sports media company dedicated to those who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. BE SURE TO...
Albany, NYDaily Gazette

New normal for sporting events: show you’re vaccinated

Saturday was the first time Maureen Harris was able to witness her daughter Libby’s boyfriend play basketball in person during the GymRat Live games at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, the first major sporting event to take place in the Capital Region at full capacity. Visitors going to see...
Kentucky Statewpsdlocal6.com

Tourism in west Kentucky making a comeback

GRAND RIVERS, KY — Tourism is making a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and more people get vaccinated in Kentucky. West Kentucky tourism relies heavily on its natural lakes. The Kentucky Department of Tourism says visitors to west Kentucky have an economic impact of $786.6 million. For the upcoming summer,...
Wisconsin StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Big Boy to make Wisconsin comeback at Germantown location

GERMANTOWN — Wisconsin Big Boy LLC has announced they have acquired the franchise rights for Wisconsin for the nationally known, beloved Big Boy restaurant brand. Partners Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton plan to open their first Big Boy location at the Jerry’s Old Town restaurant site in Germantown. This site will be the flagship for these two partners working closely with Big Boy Restaurants Corporate, out of Detroit, Michigan.
Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

What to expect from NBC's 'unprecedented' summer Olympics coverage

STAMFORD — Mark your calendars: The Tokyo summer Olympics will start on July 23 and run until Aug. 8. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 32nd Olympiad, and Japan is still grappling with the health crisis. But NBCUniversal, which includes the Stamford-based NBC Sports division, still has ambitious plans. Details announced by the broadcaster this week include a record 7,000 hours of programming across two broadcast networks, six cable networks and several digital platforms.
Gamblinginsidersport.com

PFL adds BetMGM to growing sponsorship portfolio

American MMA promotion the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has selected BetMGM as the tournament’s US authorised gaming operator. As part of the deals, MMA fans across the country will be able to wager on fight lines on BetMGM beginning with PFL 4 airing on 10 June in primetime on ESPN networks and streaming platforms.
NBANBA

MGM Resorts to host USA Basketball training camps, games July 6-18 in Las Vegas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Basketball and MGM Resorts International, a leader in the sports and entertainment industry, today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership, tipping off this July in Las Vegas. As part of the partnership, MGM Resorts will be the Official Training Camp Home of the USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as an Official Integrated Resorts Partner of USA Basketball and an Official USA Basketball Exhibition Tour Partner.
GolfPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Leona Maguire takes LPGA Tour lead at Lake Merced

DALY CITY, Calif. — (AP) — Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Lake Merced to take the first-round lead in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, the tour's second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula. Lexi Thompson followed her Sunday back-nine meltdown in the U.S. Women’s...
Atlantic City, NJworldcasinodirectory.com

BetMGM inks Professional Fighters League alliance

In the United States and the BetMGM retail and online sportsbetting brand has announced the signing of a deal that is to see it serve as an authorized gaming operator for the Professional Fighters League mixed martial arts organization. The Jersey City-headquartered sports wagering enterprise used an official Wednesday press...
SoccerWorld Screen News

Paramount+ to Stream The Women’s Cup

Paramount+ is set to be the exclusive home to stream all four matches of The Women’s Cup, a four-team international soccer tournament that will be held in August. The Women’s Cup features the NWSL’s Racing Louisville and Chicago Red Stars, Frauen-Bundesliga champion FC Bayern Munich and Division 1 Féminine champion Paris Saint-Germain.