Sporting events making a comeback! Are you ready?

Major sporting events all over the country are coming back as teams are no longer playing to empty stadiums. Dr. Padmini Pillair, an MIT immunologist discusses whether the return is safe and about how fans across the country feel about being back in action.

Stadiums sat quiet as teams competed to empty stands and fans rooting for their favorite teams from home. That is now a thing of the past as vaccine rates continue to climb.

Sporting events are returning in the U.S. but are fans ready?

Nicole McCradle who lives in Flowood, MS, said, “I think people feeling safe in terms of not getting too close to each other and not spitting in each other’s faces.” She went on to say, “I think I would be very comfortable going to a game.”

Despite the fact that nearly 50% of the nation has been immunized, many still are not ready to return to stadiums.

Yung Lee of Mt. Vernon, NY, said, “I would it it’s an outdoor stadium. I’m not sure I’d be ready to go inside to a basketball arena. For example, I don’t know if it’s like tomorrow, if I feel comfortable, but year, I’d say once things start cooling down a little bit more.”

Meanwhile, across the globe, officials in Japan are moving forward with plans for the Olympic games in July, despite a national vaccination rate there at only 2%.

In the U.S. sporting events are beginning to make a comeback in many social calendars.

Marian Brown of Charlotte, NC, said, “We do a road trip every year to go see baseball parks in a certain part of the country and we didn’t get to do that last year. So, it was good to catch a game yesterday and we’re gong to be seeing more.”

However, experts continue to call for caution at home and abroad.

Dr. Padmini Pillair said, “Given uneven rates of vaccination across America today and the risk of the virus spreading in unvaccinated individuals, it would be difficult to safely host a large sporting event at this point.”

©2021 Cox Media Group