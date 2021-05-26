State Police trooper and alleged drunk driver injured after squad car struck

Just after 6:00 pm on Friday, June 4th, Galesburg Police responded to Kay Jewelers on Knox Square Drive for a theft in progress. Employees at the store told police a male subject had walked out without paying for an engagement ring valued at just under $9,000. Employees said the subject had, at one point, put his finger in his pocket and pointed it at them – but didn’t imply anything else. Police reviewed security footage from earlier in the day when the same subject came in with his fiance and looked at the ring. The subject even told employees his fiance wanted a job there and gave them her name and phone number. It was later discovered that the subject’s fiance had an order of protection against him. Police also observed an ankle monitor on the subject and were able to see the getaway vehicle’s registration. That led police to a recently-paroled 44-year old Anthony Williams of Galesburg. The next day on Saturday, the Department of Corrections informed GPD of Williams’s location and he was taken into custody. Anthony Williams was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft over $500 and for Violating an Order of Protection.