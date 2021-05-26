Cancel
Illinois State

State Police trooper and alleged drunk driver injured after squad car struck

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 15 days ago
A Sergeant with the Illinois State Police District 7, the district Knox County resides in, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital after his fully marked squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver. According to a release from the State Police, the squad...

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com
