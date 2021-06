A woman who was considering abortion came to a crisis pregnancy center. She chose life when she saw and listened to her baby’s heartbeat. “When we came to the pregnancy clinic for our ultrasound, this tiny baby appeared on the screen, and the nurse pointed out her tiny, flickering heart. All of a sudden, the room filled with the sound of my baby’s heartbeat. Have you ever heard the incredible beat of a tiny life–seeking human heart? In that moment, I had this overwhelming feeling of love. I knew she was my baby and was meant to be mine. It was in that little ultrasound room that my mind changed, my heart changed, and my future changed…