Gino Mader took stage six of the Giro d’Italia 2021 holding off a group of four of the big favourites led by Egan Bernal, with Attila Valter going into the pink jersey. Mader (Bahrain Victorious) attacked the day's main breakaway with 3km to go before soloing to the finish to get his first professional win ahead of Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in second with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) taking the the next respective placings.