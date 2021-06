When we talk about commercial real estate, people outside of the industry usually think of buildings used for visible business purposes. They picture corporate campuses and other office spaces, retail stores, restaurants, and hotels. However, those spaces leave out another big segment in the broader CRE category: housing. Consider apartment buildings, subdivision development, rehabbing and repurposing existing buildings for multifamily occupancy, and so forth—each of these forms of housing reside under the umbrella of CRE.