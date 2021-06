The McDonald's restaurant in the 14th district of the southern French city of Marseille has been closed for more than a year, yet it has rarely been busier. On a recent Sunday, workers hurried through the kitchen corridors, passing storage rooms with raw meat hanging from the ceiling and stacked potato boxes lining the walls. Above the counter, illuminated panels featured the McDonald's menu. | But no one behind the counter was wearing the company's uniforms. The grills and deep fryers were shrouded. The menu was out of date.