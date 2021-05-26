What jiapu is and why it matters — even if you’re not Chinese

The results of China's seventh census revealed that the country's population has dropped precipitously. In response, the Chinese Communist Party gathered an emergency meeting of the Politburo—the party's 25 most elite decision makers—on May 31st to enact a Three Child Policy, bypassing the country and the government. Do not fall for the notion, expressed by some in the West, that, following its change to a Two Child Policy in 2015, the CCP is "relaxing" its approach to population control. Even as it recognizes the drastic decline in China's fertility rate as an existential threat to the nation (the obvious solution for which would be to drop the population control policy altogether), the CCP is determined to hold onto the policy, because rescinding it would pose an existential threat to the party's own power—a prospect that terrifies it even more.