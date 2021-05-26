Cancel
China

What jiapu is and why it matters — even if you’re not Chinese

Deseret News
Deseret News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With a limited four-generation family tree, Pei-pei Chang knew she had relatives in mainland China with a deep jiapu — family record books — that could help her trace back her ancestry. But her father had died and she had no contact information for her relatives. For years Chang tried...

www.thechurchnews.com
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
#Taiwan#Genealogy#Familysearch#Chinese Characters#World Culture#Common People#Changs#Familysearch Asia Pacific#The Shanghai Library#Chinese Records#Chinese Ancestry Piece#Mainland China#Relatives#Western Culture#Generational Words#Traditional Characters#Simplified Characters#Generation Poem#Books
Country
China
Related
Chinaraleighnews.net

China carrying out 'slow genocide' of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing [China], June 9 (ANI): Newly published research has provided compelling evidence that China is carrying out a slow genocide of the Uyghur population, due to Beijing's perception of the community as a national security threat. Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies, and Erin Rosenberg, an attorney specialising...
ChinaPosted by
Newsweek

The Chinese Communist Party Still Controls the Family | Opinion

The results of China's seventh census revealed that the country's population has dropped precipitously. In response, the Chinese Communist Party gathered an emergency meeting of the Politburo—the party's 25 most elite decision makers—on May 31st to enact a Three Child Policy, bypassing the country and the government. Do not fall for the notion, expressed by some in the West, that, following its change to a Two Child Policy in 2015, the CCP is "relaxing" its approach to population control. Even as it recognizes the drastic decline in China's fertility rate as an existential threat to the nation (the obvious solution for which would be to drop the population control policy altogether), the CCP is determined to hold onto the policy, because rescinding it would pose an existential threat to the party's own power—a prospect that terrifies it even more.
Educationkfgo.com

‘Xi Jinping is my spiritual leader’: China’s education drive in Tibet

LHASA, China (Reuters) – Under clear blue skies, rugged peaks and the spectacular Potala Palace, one image is ubiquitous in Tibet’s capital city Lhasa: portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and fellow leaders. In a rare and tightly chaperoned government tour of the region last week, a Reuters journalist saw...
ChinaThe Guardian

How China went from celebrating ethnic diversity to suppressing it

China’s mass detention of Uyghur Muslims – the largest of a religio-ethnic group since the second world war – is not the inevitable or predictable outcome of Chinese communist policies towards ethnic minorities. I’ve spent the past 20 years studying ethnicity in China and, when viewing the present situation in Xinjiang through the prism of history, one thing becomes clear: this is not what was “supposed” to happen.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Japan, After Warning From China, Backtracks on Taiwan 'Country' Remarks

Japan has reiterated its official position as backing Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan after Beijing was angered by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga making a passing reference to the island as a country. On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that "Japan's position is to maintain working...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Economybitchute.com

China's Social Credit System Unveiled

In George Orwell's 1984, he predicted a chilling dystopian future which is coming true in China today. China already has one of the worst human rights records in history, and it is getting worse every day. In a recent documentary released by …
Chinamorns.ca

China has lost all moral authority as data suggests suppression of Uyghur births

A German anthropologist has compelling new evidence that the Chinese government is forcibly suppressing births among Uyghurs in Xinjiang region. Adrian Zenz was among the first scholars to document the persecution of racial minorities in Xinjiang. His latest study, first reported by Reuters, uses official data to show that birth rates in the region declined by almost half between 2017 and 2019.
EntertainmentClick2Houston.com

Hong Kong to censor films 'endangering national security'

HONG KONG – Hong Kong censors now have the power to ban films that endanger national security, prompting concerns that freedom of expression is being further curtailed in a city once known for its vibrant arts and film scene. Authorities are cracking down on criticism of Chinese Communist Party rule,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Poll: 83 percent support US action against China if Wuhan lab theory is proven true

A vast majority of voters support U.S. action against China if evidence is found proving that the coronavirus was leaked from a Wuhan lab, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Eighty-three percent of registered voters in the May 30-June 1 survey said they support the U.S. government taking action towards China if new intelligence reveals that COVID-19 originated in a lab in the city, while 17 percent of respondents oppose any action.
Galveston, TXCNET

Juneteenth is June 19: What it is, why it matters, where it's a paid holiday

Juneteenth is a holiday observed June 19 by millions of Americans. In fact, the name is a portmanteau of the day it's celebrated. Juneteenth marks the freedom of enslaved Black people in the US and is commemorated or observed to some degree in nearly all US states. A year after the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks and others, Juneteenth is attracting more attention across the country, both within Black communities and in the broader US consciousness.
Politicsvcyamerica.org

China is preparing for a nuclear war with America

JD: Coming out of China the state media there urging preparations for a nuclear war with the United States. Boy this is coming out of the old Cold War. It’s heating up pretty hot there is it not Ken?. KT: Well it is Jimmy and its something that really we...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Biden says China wants to 'own' America by 2035 after previously insisting 'they're not competition for us' amid growing tension over COVID lab leak claim

President Biden spoke at joint military air base in southern Virginia Friday, warning troops that China thinks it will 'own America' within the next 15 years. To make his point, Biden referenced past conversations he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 'I've spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of...