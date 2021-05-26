newsbreak-logo
Iredell County, NC

I Attended My First Cattle Drive Competition

Kim McKinney
Kim McKinney
 3 days ago

Make my day!Photo by Kim McKinney

I saw the Facebook event and it piqued my interest. "Love Valley Sorting/Cattle Drive Competition". Did I know what this was? Of course not. But I knew it was something I had never seen before. It was free! It sounded like a great way to spend a Friday night..

While I grew up in Iredell County,and went to school with a lot of kids who lived on farms, somehow farm life escaped me. I was more of the type to have my face in a book. As I have become an adult, though, I have realized how much I missed. There is a richness to living in a farming community and much fun to be had if you begin exploring.

A friend agreed to go with me. I hadn't been to Love Valley in a while, so even that caused me to think as I had to remember how to get there. But with my handy GPS we arrived, and as we did I wondered why it took me so long to visit again.

Let the games begin!Photo by Kim McKinney

We found the Arena and parked. We were a bit late, but not too late. The competition had not yet started. We found seats on the viewing steps. Later we found out that the competition's judge had been delayed. He finally arrived and after the first riders warmed up their horses they were ready to begin.

They described the competition, but here's my version of what you'll see if you happen to attend one of these events. (If there are errors, those in the know can feel free to correct me.)

Six teams participated that night. Each team is made up of three folks on horses (cowboys and cowgirls, it is an equal opportunity sport). A herd of numbered cows are placed in an open pen. The team is given three numbers, and have to find those three specific cows and get them out to the arena, while keeping the others in this somewhat open pen. The time clock begins.

If they're not paying attention a stray cow or two, or even all of them, take off into the arena and have to be directed back to the starting pen. Only once the correct three numbered cows are in the arena, and the others left behind in the initial pen, will they lock up the other cows and keep them out of the mix.

It's on!Photo by Kim McKinney

The team then has to get all three of their cows going through a gate on one side of the arena in the same direction. They then herd them over to the other gate and do it again. When those tasks are complete, the team herds them to the other end of the arena and into a pen. When all are in that pen, the team's time stops.

Even a novice like me caught on quickly and enjoyed the action. At times I didn't know if I was rooting for the cows to get loose from that initial pen and show off their rebellious side, or the cowboys and cowgirls to contain them.

Almost done!Photo by Kim McKinney

The more I watched, though, I had to root for the teams who worked together and used their skills to get it all done in a really fast time. When it was all working well, it was a sight to behold.

While that was my first time watching, I suspect it won't be my last. Next time, though, I will be a pro. I'll have bug spray and a blanket or chair to sit in. I decided they are necessities.

To catch future events, keep an eye on the Facebook page of the Love Valley Arena. It's family entertainment that people of all ages can enjoy.

Kim McKinney

Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC
I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC

