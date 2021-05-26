Cancel
Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have LEGO: Batman to enjoy this month, but next month is also continuing on with that DC comics love. The Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 lineup has been revealed, and while some of the freebies are a little niche, there is one particular title that fighting game fans might want to scoop up if they haven't already.

