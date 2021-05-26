DreamsCom 2021 Returns, An Entire Gaming Convention Set Within The Game 'Dreams'
Dreams is a phenomenal PlayStation experience that lets players create their own adventures through limitless assets, powered by their own creativity. With 2020 being mostly digital due to COVID-19, the games industry and many others have been changed forever. That's not necessarily a bad thing either. Case and point? Sony got in touch with its own creative side, offering up a convention experience filled with developer interviews, an interactive show floor, and so much more, all powered by Dreams.www.gameinformer.com