DreamsCom 2021 Returns, An Entire Gaming Convention Set Within The Game 'Dreams'

To say that there is a lot of hype behind the latest upcoming installment in the Battlefield franchise is an understatement. As we close in on almost 3 years since Battlefield V, which released back in the Fall of 2018. It feels like fans are itching for some news about the next installment in the long-running shooter franchise. The rumor mill has been absolutely exploding the past few weeks in anticipation of a reveal. From various leaks about what we could expect from the game in terms of its multiplayer design, all the way to the game releasing day one in Xbox Game Pass. While there is currently no concrete information in regards to any of these rumors, we won’t have to wait long to learn more.