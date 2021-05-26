Cancel
Epic Games Shares Stunning New Video Showing Off Unreal Engine 5

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Lumen and Naninite technology, Unreal Engine 5 takes gaming even further, using movie assets and lighting techniques that make immersion all the more possible. Today, Epic Games revealed a new tech demo showcasing the power of Unreal Engine 5, including more information and assets for developers to use immediately.

