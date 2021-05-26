Instagram will now let people hide their like counts
The change was intended to improve people's experience on Instagram and remove the pressure to post for the likes. Instagram, while popularising the "Like" tool as a measure of engagement, also increased pressure to perform in terms of likes. As a result, people would make posts with the right hashtags, optimize their photos with filters, or even purchase likes just to keep up with their peers. This new update is meant to remove that incentive and allow people to just post.www.androidcentral.com