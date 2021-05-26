Cancel
Instagram will now let people hide their like counts

By Michael Allison
Android Central
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe change was intended to improve people's experience on Instagram and remove the pressure to post for the likes. Instagram, while popularising the "Like" tool as a measure of engagement, also increased pressure to perform in terms of likes. As a result, people would make posts with the right hashtags, optimize their photos with filters, or even purchase likes just to keep up with their peers. This new update is meant to remove that incentive and allow people to just post.

www.androidcentral.com
