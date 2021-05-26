Cancel
Motorsports

Leah Pruett Celebrates 25th NHRA Anniversary

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 15 days ago

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Leah Pruett turns 33 years old Wednesday, and while birthdays are always a momentous occasion, this particular year is extra special for Pruett as it marks the 25th anniversary – to the day – that her NHRA career began. Pruett, a native of Redlands in Southern California,...

www.speedsport.com
Person
Leah Pruett
Fairbury, ILpontiacdailyleader.com

English wins late model thriller at Fairbury Speedway

FAIRBURY — Saturday night’s MARS “Spring Showcase'' at the Fairbury Speedway lived up to its billing as a showcase. Tanner English had to hold off a late race charge from Dennis Erb Jr. and Mike Harrison dominated as both captured feature flags. English took the lead as the green flag...
Portland, ORPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Scott Q&A on his new book, dueling with Tiger and how he plans to celebrate 25th anniversary of his U.S. Amateur run

Twenty-five years ago, one of golf’s historic moments occurred outside of Portland, Oregon, as Tiger Woods attempted to claim an unprecedented third straight U.S. Amateur Championship conducted at Pumpkin Ridge GC. His opponent was an unheralded 19-year-old University of Florida student with his girlfriend on his bag. The finale between...
Texas StateLogan Banner

Steve Mickey: NASCAR All-Star race Texas style

There was so much hoopla surrounding the release of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule last year that the moving of the All-Star Race from Charlotte to Texas actually flew under the radar. There was so much talk about the addition of a dirt race and new venues plus the...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Trans Am West Coast Set to Debut The Ridge Motorsports Park

SHELTON, WASH. (9 June 2021)- The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship will travel to the Pacific Northwest with Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) to Shelton, Washington, for a weekend of vintage and sports car racing at the Ridge Motorsports Park June 11-13. A mixed field of nearly 20 Trans Am, XtremeGT and SuperGT cars will take the green on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pacific for a 100-mile race, or 75 minutes, whichever comes first.
Texas Statespeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – NXS Texas Quotes – Harrison Burton – 06.09.21

FORT WORTH (June 9, 2021) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media prior to the Texas race weekend earlier today:. HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Offerpad Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. How would you evaluate this season for you thus far?. “It’s been frustrating at times....
Texas StatePosted by
Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance

• Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is a 1.5-mile oval, and its layout is a welcome sight to Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). In the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ most recent visit to a 1.5-mile oval two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Herbst set the fastest time in practice and backed it up with his first career pole. Texas is a sister track to Charlotte, and Herbst aims to carry the speed he displayed in Charlotte right through to the checkered flag Saturday at Texas.
Ocala, FLWCJB

Preakness winner trained in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s another victory for the horse capital. This year’s Preakness winner has plenty of ties to Ocala. “The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness or the Belmont Stakes, the Breeder’s Cup, or any of those major races, there’s a good chance there will be a Florida bred or two in the race and there’s a good chance, a good portion of those horses have been to Ocala for one reason or another,” Editor-in-Chief of The Florida Horse Magazine, Brock Sheridan said.
Motorsportsfloracing.com

Inside The Development Hurdles Of Donny Schatz, TSR And The FPS 410

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing are putting the World of Outlaws on notice. We’re coming back, and you’d best make peace with it. It’s been 29 races since the 10-time champion won the Williams Grove National Open on Oct. 3 to move one win away from joining Steve Kinser and Sammy Swindell as the only drivers to earn 300 victories in the Greatest Show on Dirt.
Motorsportsracer.com

Robin Miller’s Mailbag for June 9, presented by Honda Racing / HPD

Welcome to the Robin Miller Mailbag presented by Honda Racing / HPD. You can follow the Santa Clarita, California-based company at: hpd.honda.com and on social media at @HondaRacing_HPD and https://www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD. Questions for Robin can be sent to millersmailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t always guarantee...
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Last year, Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia scored five wins and three second places in the #3 Corvette C8.R on their way to the IMSA GTLM drivers’ championship, with Tommy Milner and the now-retired Oliver Gavin taking a further victory to finish the season in third. Between them...
Saint Bernard Parish, LAthestbernardvoice.com

Sports Hall of Fame holds 25th Anniversary Induction Ceremony

The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame was founded in June of 1992, when a group of childhood friends met at Par 3 Restaurant for an organizational meeting. The charter members were Roy Cortes, Earl Laigast, Dr. Bryan Frichter and Ronnie Kornick Sr. The loss of their childhood baseball coach, Samuel “Sammy” Frichter Sr. sparked the idea. With the birth of the Sports Hall would come expenses. A sponsor was needed. Nick Trist, president of Peoples Bank of St. Bernard, said, “Where do I sign and how much do you need.” In 1995 the first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was conducted at the St. Bernard Cultural Center. The first two inductees, Norris Weese, NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos and Jerry Pellegrini, “The Boxing Barber”, #3 in the world welterweight, set the bar high and gave the organization instant recognition The St. Bernard Sports Hall of Fame continues to have a clear mission. To recognize athletes, sports personalities and coaches who have made their mark in St. Bernard Parish or were residents of the parish and made their mark elsewhere. And to never allow these honorees to be forgotten. Over the past 24 years the SBSHOF has inducted 60 parish athletes into the hall. The Sports Hall of Fame has recognized 55 amateur athletes and awarded 28 individuals for their humanitarian and coaching contributions to St. Bernard Parish athletics. The Hall of Fame has donated over $175,000 dollars to the Athletic Departments of the St. Bernard Parish Schools, Recreation Department Ballparks, Special Olympics, the League of Angels and other sports programs.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Jennifer Jo Cobb frustrated with NASCAR Cup disapproval

The NASCAR driver talks disappointment of the NASCAR rejection; Details costs of running small Truck racing team. Last month, Jennifer Jo Cobb signed a sponsor and announced plans to make her first NASCAR Cup Series appearance via Talladega Superspeedway. A paint scheme was released, dates were announced and entries were submitted.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NHRA Star Ron Capps Would Welcome a Shot at Stewart's SRX Series

The Superstar Racing Experience takes a dozen of the more famous names in racing and places them in identically prepared cars to race across six of the most venerable dirt tracks and pavement bullrings in the U.S. The event's season opener is June 12, 8 p.m. ET, on CBS-TV and...
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Superstar Racing Experience: Driver lineup announced for inaugural SRX race at Stafford Speedway

After a considerable amount of hype and buildup over the past year, the Superstar Racing Experience is finally set to launch: This weekend at Stafford Speedway, some of the best to ever step in a racecar will compete against each other in the inaugural race for the Camping World SRX Series. And true to its billing, the first race for SRX features a star-studded field of 12 drivers set to take on the historic half-mile of Stafford Springs, Connecticut.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Firing Major Shot at NASCAR All-Star Race

Denny Hamlin slammed NASCAR when he learned he’s starting near the back of the pack for this year’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway despite being the season’s points leader. Hamlin, tweeted his frustrations after NASCAR’s revealed its random draw for starting position for Sunday’s race, which comes with a...