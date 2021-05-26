CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO – Hoptown’s Lester and Fort Take Girls’ Doubles Regional Title

By Tom Rogers
yoursportsedge.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHad it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic crashing the 2020 spring sports season, we might have been talking about Ella Lester and Allie Fort being the back-t0-back girls doubles regional champions. However, the duo will just have to try to make that happen in 2022. They took the first step in that direction Tuesday evening as they rolled to the regional doubles title in Henderson. After the title match, the pair spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about taking the title.

