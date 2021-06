It is not a huge news since we are talking about an Italian third division Team appointing their new coach but we are sure in Italy many are smiling. Foggia decided to hire as new coach for 2021/22 season an old friend and it will be the fourth time he will be coaching there: Zdenek Zeman. Zeman became famous in the beginning of the 90s for his style of soccer and his teams, like Lazio and Roma later, were famous becasue they were scoring a lot of goals...alllowing a lot too.