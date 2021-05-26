Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy iconic Hollywood film studio MGM for nearly $9 billion

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago

May 26 (UPI) -- Amazon announced Wednesday that it will buy iconic Hollywood film studio MGM for close to $9 billion.

Amazon said it plans to preserve MGM's film catalog, which include titles like 12 Angry Men, the Rocky franchise and Thelma & Louise, and support current movie-making efforts.

The companies said Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion.

"It has been an honor to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer," MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich said in a statement. "To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision."

The MGM deal, which gives Amazon access to the studio's entire film library, is its second-largest to date. The online retailer spent $13.7 billion four years ago to purchase Whole Foods Market.

In addition to its 4,000 motion pictures, MGM holds titles to 17,000 television shows, including Fargo and The Handmaid's Tale.

"The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said.

"It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling."

The deal came a day after Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced an antitrust suit against Amazon that says the retailer's practices eliminate competition and unfairly raise the cost of products.

Racine says Amazon's prices, which are set through various agreements, create "artificially high" costs and resemble "monopoly power."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
121K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Racine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm#Motion Pictures#Film Studio#Mgm#Hollywood#Amazon Video#Amazon Prime#Thelma Louise#The Handmaid S Tale#Prime Video#Amazon Access#Titles#Retailer#High Quality Storytelling#Rocky#Fargo#Monopoly Power#Whole Foods Market#Handmaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
Moviessideshow.com

AMC Announces Movie Subscription Service, Invincible Comes to Amazon, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. AMC Theatres has added a new ticket subscription service to its offerings called AMC Stubs A-List. For $20 a month, members will be able to see three movies a week, as well as receive all the benefits of AMC’s Stubs reward program. This new subscription service will launch on Tuesday, June 26th.
TV Seriesadchatdfw.com

Spotlight Interview | Burning Tractor Creates Over 1500 VFX Scenes for Amazon Prime Series “Panic” | So Cool!

Burning Tractor, a Dallas-based VFX shop, recently completed over 1500 visual effect scenes for the new Amazon Prime Series “Panic.” It’s an American teen drama streaming series created and written by Lauren Oliver based on her 2014 novel of the same name. The series stars Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, and Jessica Sula. The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, 2021.
MoviesTravelPulse

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens With Expansion

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) will welcome guests back starting on June 26, 2021. When visitors return, they will find a new, expanded experience—and they will notice the changes from the moment they enter the new Welcome Center, the gateway to movie-making magic. The studio tour in Los Angeles...
BusinessMac Observer

Might Apple buy a Hollywood Studio? Analysts Think it Should

The lack of content on Apple TV+ compared to its rivals is a regular source of discussion and criticism against the service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some analysts want it to fill this gap by following Amazon in purchasing a major Hollywood studio. CEO Tim Cook has described streamer...
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple won’t buy a Hollywood studio because it’s ‘afraid of shareholder blowback’

Tim Cook is “afraid of [the] shareholder blowback” that might come with buying a Hollywood studio, claims one executive, quoted in a new story from the Hollywood Reporter. The article, published Wednesday, suggests that Apple missed out on buying MGM Studios because it wasn’t bold enough to do so. Amazon recently snapped up MGM, home of the James Bond movies, for a massive $8.45 billion. Apple was supposedly in the bidding at some point, but didn’t wind up going through with it.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
TV Showsmediapost.com

Trying To Make Sense Of Amazon's Big MGM Content Buy

What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
Hollywood, FLPosted by
Just Go

4 Movies that were filmed in Hollywood

Hollywood is a city in southern Broward County, Florida, United States, located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami. It had an estimated population of 154,817 by the year 2019. This city was founded by Joseph Young who was also elected as its first mayor. He named his new town “Hollywood by the Sea” to distinguish it from other towns.