San Hauntse: Mysteries of San Jose

Incredibly charming and well-positioned mountain home offering privacy, tranquility, and wonderful updates while centrally located in between the coast and Silicon Valley. The bright and inviting kitchen opens to a great room featuring vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning stove, breakfast bar, dining area and direct access to the outdoor spaces. Four spacious bedrooms, each with picturesque window views, and two nicely appointed bathrooms complete the interior spaces. Master suite provides direct access to a private redwood deck and an expansive master bath with tile shower and soaking tub. The outdoor spaces are stunning, with soaring redwood trees and wonderful natural light. Served by top-rated Loma Prieta and Los Gatos schools, and just minutes to Los Gatos as well as coastal towns and beaches, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.