San Jose, CA

San Hauntse: Mysteries of San Jose

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManuel Ávalos and Carmen Sánchez have teamed up to host San Hauntse, which is "the only actively running podcast that seeks to document every haunted place and urban legend of the San Jose area." I'm blown away at how much content there is on the site (and I love the logo).

San Jose, CAMetro active

San Jose Museum of Art ‘Art Fix Wednesdays’

If you hear a collective sigh of relief at noon, that’s just the world tuning into San Jose Art Museum’s free “Art Fix Wednesday.” Weekly throughout the pandemic, SJMA docents have taken to the internet to discuss the museum’s many stunning works, like Palestinian artist Mona Hatoum’s broken-glass installation Drowning Sorrows, and Imin Yeh’s tiny film collage work “300 non-instagrams,” which emerged out of a residency with Recology. Lasting half an hour, and discussing two pieces at a time, Art Fix Wednesday will set your head right before you get back to the grind.
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

24002 Soquel San Jose Rd

Incredibly charming and well-positioned mountain home offering privacy, tranquility, and wonderful updates while centrally located in between the coast and Silicon Valley. The bright and inviting kitchen opens to a great room featuring vaulted ceilings, a cozy wood-burning stove, breakfast bar, dining area and direct access to the outdoor spaces. Four spacious bedrooms, each with picturesque window views, and two nicely appointed bathrooms complete the interior spaces. Master suite provides direct access to a private redwood deck and an expansive master bath with tile shower and soaking tub. The outdoor spaces are stunning, with soaring redwood trees and wonderful natural light. Served by top-rated Loma Prieta and Los Gatos schools, and just minutes to Los Gatos as well as coastal towns and beaches, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment.
San Jose, CASFGate

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Near San Jose

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered 9 miles east and northeast of San Jose early Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake happened at 5:15 a.m., centered at a depth of six kilometers, or 3.7 miles. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
San Jose, CAKXL

Earthquake Awakens San Jose Residents

Thursday morning brought a rude awakening for some folks in Northern California. At about 5:15 A.M., some terrified residents of the San Jose area felt the ground shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms it was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake. Many people are posting on social media about the surprise wake...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Why San Jose killed sanctioned homeless encampments

The idea of creating legal tent cities for San Jose’s homeless people — or sanctioned encampments as they’re called — once again died inside the City Council chambers earlier this year. It isn’t the first time San Jose lawmakers flirted with the idea. In 2015, then-Councilmember Don Rocha led the charge to create encampments a... The post Why San Jose killed sanctioned homeless encampments appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Celebritiessandiegouniontribune.com

South Florida investigative reporter Michele Gillen dies

Michele Gillen, a former South Florida television investigative reporter, has died. She was 66. Longtime friend and producer Marcia Izaguirre confirmed Gillen’s death from natural causes in a Facebook post Friday. “For all those who knew her, she was a relentless warrior who fought indefatigably for the vulnerable,” Izaguirre wrote....
San Jose, CATwin Falls Times-News

Finding My Way: Following the Script in San Jose

Three blind men are brought before an elephant. One feels the elephant’s trunk and says “an elephant is like a snake.” Another feels the elephant’s large ears and says “an elephant is flimsy, like the fin of a fish.” The third feels the standing elephant’s leg and says “an elephant is like a tree trunk.”
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

You Can Live in This California Water Tower for $5 Million

This water tower in Southern California has hit the market. Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc. Over 100 feet above the California coast, a water tower turned unique single-family home has come to the market for a hair under $5 million. The Sunset Beach Water Tower, some 30 miles south of...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these townhomes for sale in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Jose, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.