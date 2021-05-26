5 unique places to stay in Sevierville, TN
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.”. So sings the legendary Dolly Parton to the tune of her title hit “Jolene” in a recent COVID-19 PSA. Undeniably the most revered hometowner of Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton was a major financial contributor to the development of the Moderna vaccine, which has helped get us all up and traveling again. What better way to celebrate Saint Dolly than to visit her motherland?matadornetwork.com