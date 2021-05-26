Riverside Park in to Close Due to River Flood Warning

Effective: 2021-06-11 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-13 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Howard; Little River; Sevier The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas Little River At Horatio affecting McCurtain, Sevier, Little River and Howard Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Little River At Horatio. * Until late Saturday night. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 29.6 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 30.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 18.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The golf course west of Haratio, Arkansas floods. Also ranchers should evacuate cattle and farm machinery to higher ground and have preparations complete for a major flood. Expect considerable lowland flooding of several hundred acres of grazing and farming land. Expect major backwater flooding of small tributaries at their confluence with the Little River such as the Cossatot and the Rolling Fork Rivers.