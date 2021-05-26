AMC Theatres: Get blockbuster savings on Discount Tuesdays

What if I told you that you could buy one of the most opulent, historic theatres in the country—built in 1918 and containing a pristine Tiffany skylight, intricate chandeliers and other unique architectural features—for $0? The theater in question is located in downtown Salt Lake City, but unfortunately, the opportunity to buy and renovate the Utah Pantages Theatre was not given to the public or even the wider real estate developer community in general, says Michael Valentine, a local filmmaker who even offered $500,000 of his own money to save this one-of-a-kind treasure from destruction. Instead, in 2015, Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the Redevelopment Agency (RDA) quietly extended the zero-dollar deal to Hines and LaSalle, two multibillion-dollar real estate firms, with a six-year exclusive agreement. These companies are now moving to demolish the theater and put in 270 luxury condominiums. Valentine and architect Casey O’Brien McDonough, members of the Save the Utah Pantages Coalition, are suing the city with “the ultimate goal to overturn their unconditional and erroneous ruling so we can proceed with our initiative and start gathering signatures to put it on the ballot,” Valentine writes in an email about the recent lawsuit.