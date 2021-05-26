Cancel
Switzerland ends talks toward sweeping new accords with EU

By JAMEY KEATEN, FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government on Wednesday pulled out of years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on the cross-border movement of jobseekers and other key issues. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the government informed...

