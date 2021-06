The Davis County Supervisors approved a contract with Christner Contracting Inc. of Ottumwa for the courthouse handicap access project despite the bid coming in $80,400 over budget. Construction Manager Tom Prosapio said Christner Contracting was the sole bidder on the project and submitted a bid of $430,400. The budget for the project was set at $350,000 in early 2020. Prosapio said the bid was 23-percent over budget and also said the current bidding environment favors contractors. Prosapio also noted that increased lumber costs have affected the bid prices and said that lumber prices are expected to continue to rise over the next year. Check out the story in this week's Bloomfield Democrat.