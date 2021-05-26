Cancel
Agriculture

Grains, livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 2021-05-26

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher, but U.S. Midwest weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures on Monday recouped some of last week's deep losses, although gains were limited as forecasts of wet weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest lifted prospects of higher supplies. Wheat gained ground in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: Hog futures firm on technical buying

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said. CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents (all figures US$). The wholesale...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy steady as U.S. crop prospects assessed

* Midwest rain forecasts have curbed prices this week * Risk that dry northerly zones will see little moisture * Spring wheat supports CBOT wheat, veg oils underpin soybeans (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged higher on Friday as the market assessed contrasting rain forecasts for U.S. growing belts and looked ahead to government acreage estimates next week. Grain prices have been pressured this week by weather charts projecting heavy rain in a swathe of the U.S. Midwest, but more limited moisture expected in northerly zones has sustained concern about drought damage. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2% at $5.37-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT. "The long-awaited rains in the Iowa region are particularly welcome," consultancy Agritel said in a note, referring to the largest U.S. corn producing state. "However, the crucial period remains ahead at the corn flowering stage by mid-July." Market participants are increasingly turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 30 acreage report. Analysts expected the USDA to increase corn and soy area estimates compared with its March projections. U.S. harvest prospects are being watched particularly closely due to tightening global stocks and strong Chinese demand. The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that the world's stocks-to-use ratio for grains would fall to an eight-year low in 2021/22, despite expected record production of corn and wheat. CBOT November soybean futures were up 0.5% at $12.97-3/4 a bushel, facing resistance at the psychological $13 threshold. The USDA said on Thursday private exporters reported a sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 260,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, adding to other soybean export sales reported this week. Soybean futures also drew support from a recovery in vegetable oil prices this week. CBOT September wheat was up 0.6% at $6.56 a bushel, supported by concerns over drought in northern U.S. spring wheat belts. MGEX September spring wheat was up 1.7%. Wheat markets have been weighing drought damage to spring wheat in North America and the Black Sea region against favourable prospects for winter wheat harvesting that is getting under way in the northern hemisphere. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 656.00 4.00 0.61 640.50 2.42 CBOT corn 537.25 1.25 0.23 484.00 11.00 CBOT soy 1297.75 6.00 0.46 1311.00 -1.01 Paris wheat Sep 203.75 -0.75 -0.37 192.50 5.84 Paris maize Jun 238.00 -3.50 -1.45 219.00 8.68 Paris rape Aug 510.00 4.75 0.94 418.25 21.94 WTI crude oil 73.18 -0.12 -0.16 48.52 50.82 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.09 1.2100 -1.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Australia; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 6-7 cents, wheat up 1 cent, corn down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Even to up 1 cents per bushel * Wheat inched higher overnight, supported by new highs in Minneapolis Grain Exchange's spring wheat markets as continued dryness across the Northern Plains threatens crops, though winter wheat harvest progress adds pressure, traders said. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange's most-active September spring wheat climbed to $8.21 per bushel overnight, its highest since June 7 when it reached an eight-year high of $8.45-3/4. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract is poised for a 1.4% drop, its third consecutive week of lower movement. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $6.52-1/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last 4-1/4 cents higher at $6.18-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 12 cents to $8.17-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures fell for the fifth consecutive session overnight on pressure from a wetter forecast for much of the U.S. Midwest and trader positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's acreage and grain stocks reports, due June 30. * CBOT's most-active December corn contract is poised to drop nearly 6% for the week. * Argentina's 2020/21 corn harvest is 47.6% finished and is expected to produce 48 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * CBOT July corn was last down 2-3/4 cents at $6.50-1/2 per bushel, while new-crop December corn last fell 1-3/4 cents to $5.34-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures climbed after three sessions of lower trade, supported by recent export demand and continued dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest, though recent rains have added pressure, traders said. * For the week, CBOT's most-active November soybean contract is poised for a 1% drop. * Exporters sold 122,200 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, of which 84,150 tonnes is for 2021/2022 delivery and 28,050 tonnes is for 2022/2023, according to the USDA. * Argentina's 2020/21 soybean harvest has concluded at an estimated 43.5 million tonnes, 10% lower than the 2019/20 crop but in line with forecasts issued earlier in the season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 7 cents higher at $13.78-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded up 6-1/2 cents at $12.98-1/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows steady. Bulls $3-$5 higher. Good quality feeder calves $8-$10 up. Sheep and goats steady. Look for our upcoming Monday sheep and goat sale June 28th. Monday July 12th we are planning on a larger sheep and goat sale with a good amount of feeder lambs. Call to consign now! Thank you for your continued business!
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT, KCBT wheat futures fall; MGEX futures rally

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mixed on Friday, with winter wheat offerings falling on seasonal harvest pressure while spring wheat contracts soared on concerns about crops wilting under drought stress in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract , which has risen for six days in a row, hit its highest since June 7. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract fell to its lowest since April 14. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled down 11-1/4 cents at $6.40-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was up 6-1/4 cents at $8.11-1/2 and K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 6 cents lower at $6.08-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hog Report Behind, Cattle Report Ahead

Cattle found some stability Thursday, which may continue Friday as the Cattle on Feed report will be released after the close of the market. Hog futures have yet to uncover solid support, but the end of the week could provide some short covering. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $223.08...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Battle Continues Between Feedlots, Packers

The battle is on as Friday heads into its afternoon trade and the cash cattle market has yet to be truly tested. The tension in the live cattle market is thick this morning as packers are unwilling to pump up their bids and thus far haven’t been able to convince feedlots into caving into steady prices. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is relishing in Friday’s support while the feeder cattle complex enjoys another day of lower trending corn.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Double-Digit Drops

Corn is 13 to 18 cents lower, soybeans are 18 to 25 cents lower and wheat is 12 cents lower to 12 cents higher. Corn trade is 13 to 18 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading from the early strength seen overnight as the forecast continue to waffle with rains working through parts of the Corn Belt last night. Meanwhile, spread action flattens out and biofuel concerns pop back up on refinery waivers.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall after rain; corn, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by rain in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest this week, traders said. "I think it is probably confirmation of fairly widespread rain in areas that were in really dire straits," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities. "It was good timing."
Hinsdale, NYTimes-Herald

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC.

MAPLEHURST LIVESTOCK MARKET INC. 1421 KENT RD HINSDALE, NY 14743 For Mon. June 28th: 195 Holstein and Holstein cross heifers. These heifers are weanlings to breeding size, Al sired, double inoculated, free stall housed, and come form a herd with a 28,000 lb. ave. Plus our usual run of quality dairy replacements. Market Report for the week of Jan. 18th: Dairy replacements from $400 to $1650's aughter cattle per 100 lbs.: cows from $2 to $79, bulls from $60 to $100; bull calves from $20 to $1.45; heifer calves from $10 to $55. For more information phone Barry @ 716-557-2266 or Bob @ 716-557-2584.
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed as Rain Appears, China Buys More Soybeans

December corn fought back from a lower start to close 1/4-cent higher Thursday, even though some of the long-anticipated rain started to show up in the Central Corn Belt. November soybeans closed down 8 1/2 cents, influenced by another lower close in soybean meal, but also given a little support from a 14.4 mb soybean sale announcement, part of which was to China.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Widely Mixed

Corn is 4 to 5 cents higher up front and 9 to 10 cents lower on new crop; soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 24 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher up front, with new crop 9 to 10 cents lower as early strength on new crop fades as weather forecasts look manageable for many short term, while spread strength continues to build again, taking the July/Dec towards $1.20. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with policy concerns limiting upside while demand remains solid short term.
AgricultureAtlas Obscura

Inside the World of Obscure Livestock

This recipe is adapted from a special edition of the June 12, 2021 Gastro Obscura newsletter. On a summer day in 1951, thousands of chicken aficionados filled a stadium in Arkansas to watch a bird be crowned “the Chicken of Tomorrow.” This was no beauty contest. Backed by the Department of Agriculture, the competition had one goal: to find a chicken so ample, so blessed with meaty breasts and thighs, that poultry, which was still associated with wealth and prosperity, would become cheap and affordable for every American.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed with Soy Oil Supporting Soybeans

November soybeans closed higher Monday, helped by an export sale to China, bull spreading in old-crop soybeans and a 2.21-cent gain in July soybean oil. December corn was down 9 1/4 cents with broad rain coverage expected in the seven-day forecast. July corn closed up 4 cents and December corn...
Chicago, ILAntelope Valley Press

Grains lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; July corn dropped 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; July oats was off .25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 47.25 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.
Clare County, MICadillac News

Clare County livestock auction

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $119; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $90 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $113; heavy bulls, $85 to $112; heifer cows, $70 to $89; commercial utility cows, $65 to $75; thin lean cows, $10 to $55; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $825 to $1250. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $140; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $130; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $70 to $105; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $100; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $112; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $50 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $100 to $180; calves 1, $75 to $130; calves 2, $75 to $110; calves 3, $25 to $85. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $230 to $350; ewes, $70 to $155; rams, $60 to $80; goats, $75 to $265. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $60 to $77.50; fleshy sows, $40 to $65; boars and stags, $9 to $11; feeder pigs, $35 (per head); (165) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $575 to $8.50; (0) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $4.50 to $5; (60) straw (per bale), $2.50 to $3.75; (1) round bales, $25.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures hit two-month high; lean hogs end mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, setting a two-month high as deferred prices for corn, the main feed grain for cattle, continued to fall, traders said. CME benchmark August live cattle futures settled up 2.625 cents at 123.900...
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

Making livestock traceability work

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Meat producers have tagged livestock for identification purposes for decades. But the tags of today have benefits beyond a sign of ownership. In its first in-person event of 2021, the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City recently held a seminar and panel discussion aimed at exploring the benefits of traceability for all segments of the beef supply chain.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy eases on improved U.S. weather view; corn mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Tuesday on an improved weather outlook for the Midwest crop belt, analysts said. The forecasts for cooler and wetter conditions later this month also pressured new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), although front-month July corn gained against back months on spreads.