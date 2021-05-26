Cancel
There needs to be a new moratorium on catching rockfish

Cover picture for the articleStriped bass, also known as rockfish, are arguably the most economically important finfish on the Atlantic seaboard. According to a 2005 economic study by Southwick Associates, commercial and recreational fishing for stripers generated more than $6.8 billion in total economic activity, supporting more than 68,000 jobs. At the time, striped bass were abundant in the Chesapeake Bay and throughout their migratory range, from North Carolina to Maine.

WildlifeNational Audubon Society

Shortbelly Rockfish: An unlikely forage fish rockstar

Article authored by Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist, Portland Audubon. The West Coast Audubon network, including Portland Audubon, has been working together since 2013 to protect the array of forage fish that numerous species of seabirds and coastal birds rely on. Recently, we have been focused on protecting an unlikely fish whose importance has been overlooked: the shortbelly rockfish.
Agriculturewashingtonnature.org

Potential Impacts of Reopening of the Trawl Rockfish Conservation Area

In the early part of the new millennium, things were not looking promising for the groundfish fishery of the West Coast. Multiple stocks had been designated overfished, and the Federal Government declared the fishery an economic disaster on Jan. 26, 2000. Too many participants were harvesting too few fish, and the future of sustainable employment for fishermen, many of whom came from coastal communities which depended on fishing, was in question.
Baltimore, MDrailwaypro.com

Plans announced for Baltimore and Potomac tunnel replacement

Amtrak has unveiled new plans to enhance and advance the Baltimore and Potomac tunnel replacement programme covering the modernisation and transformation of the 2.2 km tunnel connecting Baltimore’s Penn Station to Washington and Virginia. In addition, the rail operator announced that the new tunnel will be named after Frederick Douglass,...
National Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationL'Observateur

Today is June 22

Standing water is a common sight at many homes during summer. Rainstorms may not last as long in summer as they do during other times of year, but the water they leave behind can still be harmful. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, standing water is a breeding ground for various microorganisms. When those microorganisms become airborne, they can be inhaled by men, women and children, potentially triggering allergic reactions. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that studies have indicated that female mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in water that collects or is stored in manmade containers. If it rains and water covers mosquito eggs, the eggs can hatch and become adults in roughly one week. The CDC advises men and women to protect themselves from mosquitoes by walking their properties once per week, turning over, scrubbing and covering any containers that hold or may hold water. Vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, buckets, and pool covers are just a handful of the items that can make attractive places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Letters to the editor, June 23

An article last week was about Jackson’s eternal housing problems for anyone less than a millionaire. Much is said about it, but little is done. A common saying attributed to local landowners is “Hey, if they’ll pay me $1,600 for an apartment, why not charge it!” Great. Then the person renting has to either be well off in the first place or work two jobs to overcome the huge dent in their paychecks. Builders don’t want to build for the working stiffs; why, when there is more to be made with the big bucks people?
Georgia Stategeorgiarecorder.com

The smooth coneflower makes a comeback in Georgia, Southeast

The smooth coneflower, a droopy, lavender-pink flower whose petals fall away from its head like a skimpy skirt, has a tendency to look like it’s on death’s doorstep. For years that wasn’t far from the truth: In 1992, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found only 21 populations of the flower (Echinacea laevigata) still existed in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia and listed the species as endangered.
worldatlas.com

Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

Nicknamed as “The Last Frontier”, the US State of Alaska is geographically positioned in the far northwestern corner of the continent of North America. Covering an area of 1,717,856 sq. km, Alaska is also the largest and the 3rd least populous state in the USA. The state’s extensive area features many geographical landforms ranging from active volcanoes, majestic mountains, and huge tracks of forests. It is reported that over 65% of the state’s total land area is managed as “public lands” by the Government. These public lands also include the state’s national parks, national forests, and national wildlife refuges including the Kenai Fjords National Park.
Talbot County, MDPosted by
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Plein Air Easton’s All-American Arts Road Trip

Plein Air Easton has always tried to incorporate the entirety of Talbot County during its weeklong celebration of art. This year, whether by yourself or with the friends that you have missed so much over the last year, Plein Air Easton’s All American Arts Road Trip will go even further in offering the perfect opportunity to explore this beautiful county. For a schedule of events, click here.
Florida Stateperenichlaw.com

Florida Boating Safety

Dark grey clouds descended over the horizon bringing a stampede of torrential rain as the cracking booms of thunder echoed across the sky. Only a few minutes earlier the blue sky and bright sun was the scene of a fun family afternoon on the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. With the wind and white capped waves whipping the small vessel, the mom, dad and small children clung to each other praying they would safely make it back to the marina.
Posted by
Visual Freedom

Best and Worst States: Pros and Cons of Living in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest in the union, measuring only 48 miles long and 37 miles wide. Despite its small size, Rhode Island, commonly known as the "Ocean State," boasts over 400 miles of coastline. Roger Williams founded Rhode Island in 1636 after being expelled from Massachusetts for advocating religious tolerance and separation of church and state. Newport served as a major shipping and trading center during the colonial period. In the 19th century, Rhode Island was at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution and established power-driven textile mills. Rhode Island hosted the first National Lawn Tennis Championship in 1899 and is home to the Tennis Hall of Fame. Famous Rhode Islanders include novelists Cormac MacCarthy and Jhumpa Lahiri, actor James Woods, television personality Meredith Vieira and Civil War U.S. Army officer Ambrose Burnside.
Hawaii Statemarketplace.org

Tourism comes roaring back in Hawaii

Just as summer gets underway, domestic tourism is bouncing back, but the labor supply can’t yet meet demand. American Airlines, for example, canceled hundreds of flights this week due to staffing shortages. Even so, in Hawaii, around 30,000 visitors have been landing every day, which is approaching regular travel season...
Wisconsin Stateb93radio.com

WISCONSIN SHIPWRECK COAST NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY NEARLY A REALITY

A National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Ozaukee Counties is now all but official. Governor Evers on Tuesday announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – or NOAA – will publish the final rule for the designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary today, and the sanctuary becomes a reality in another 45 days.
AnimalsPicayune Item

Today is June 22, 2021

Georgia StatePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Smooth Coneflower Makes A Comeback In Georgia, Southeast

The smooth coneflower, a droopy, lavender-pink flower whose petals fall away from its head like a skimpy skirt, has a tendency to look like it’s on death’s doorstep. For years that wasn’t far from the truth: In 1992, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found only 21 populations of the flower (Echinacea laevigata) still existed in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia and listed the species as endangered.