There needs to be a new moratorium on catching rockfish

Standing water is a common sight at many homes during summer. Rainstorms may not last as long in summer as they do during other times of year, but the water they leave behind can still be harmful. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, standing water is a breeding ground for various microorganisms. When those microorganisms become airborne, they can be inhaled by men, women and children, potentially triggering allergic reactions. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that studies have indicated that female mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in water that collects or is stored in manmade containers. If it rains and water covers mosquito eggs, the eggs can hatch and become adults in roughly one week. The CDC advises men and women to protect themselves from mosquitoes by walking their properties once per week, turning over, scrubbing and covering any containers that hold or may hold water. Vases, pet water bowls, flowerpot saucers, buckets, and pool covers are just a handful of the items that can make attractive places for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.