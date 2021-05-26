Er, Matt James Says Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him an "Ultimatum" Before They Got Back Together
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have had...a rocky relationship, to say the least. And that's kinda putting it lightly—during Matt's season of The Bachelor, Rachael and the entire franchise became embroiled in controversy after photos of her attending an Antebellum, Old-South themed party surfaced, which later resulted in them breaking up just after the season wrapped. Matt and Rachael are back together now, but before making the decision to date again, Rachael actually gave Matt an ultimatum.