New College Foundation Receives an Equity and Access Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
The Foundation was granted $20,500 to provide after-hours mental health care for New College of Florida students. New College Foundation recently received a $20,500 Equity and Access Grant through the James Franklin Warnell & Dorothy J. Warnell Fund and the McCauley-Brown Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The Community Foundation’s Equity and Access Grants support programs that serve local populations facing systemic barriers to education and health care services. The funds will be directed to increasing mental health access for LGBTQ+ and other minority students at New College by offering after-hours care through the college’s Counseling and Wellness Center.www.ncf.edu