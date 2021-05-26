New College Foundation Receives an Equity and Access Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.