Pay It Forward: Grace Harvey from Montgomery

Pink and Pearls for Girls (PP4G) serves girls ages 3 to 18. Founder Grace Harvey says it all began at home. “I have girls of my own and it was something as simple as starting it right in the heart of my living room, and when my daughters friends would come over, we would do fun things together. We would hit some of the hard topics and things they wanted to know about. I woke up one day and couldn’t fit any more girls in my living room,” said Harvey.