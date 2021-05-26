Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter Highlights Local Resilience in State of the County Address
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter shared his vision for the county’s future while sharing the challenges and triumphs experienced over the past year in his annual address held on Wednesday, May 19. His prerecorded remarks were delivered from StageCrafters at the Baldwin Theater in Royal Oak without an audience per the safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Resilience was the overarching theme.pridesource.com