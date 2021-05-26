Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter Highlights Local Resilience in State of the County Address

By Ellen Shanna Knoppow
Pride Source
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland County Executive Dave Coulter shared his vision for the county’s future while sharing the challenges and triumphs experienced over the past year in his annual address held on Wednesday, May 19. His prerecorded remarks were delivered from StageCrafters at the Baldwin Theater in Royal Oak without an audience per the safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Resilience was the overarching theme.

pridesource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Royal Oak, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Royal Oak, MI
Government
City
Royal Oak, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Mental Health Services#Attorneys#Community Health#Community Centers#City Services#State Services#Stagecrafters#Covid#The Health Division#Workforce Development#Polyflex#The Baldwin Theater#American Rescue Plan#Futures For Frontliners#Equity Council#Motor City Gas#County Goals#Minneapolis#Highlights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oakland County, MIMacomb Daily

Oakland Together Grant supports arts and cultural organizations

When the pandemic hit last year, art galleries were hit hard. People couldn’t come inside, they couldn’t view exhibits in person, and funding was an issue. But Oakland County stepped in to help. Through the Oakland Together grant, many arts and cultural organizations were granted aid to help keep things...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Oakland County promoting paid work experience opportunities in high-demand industries

Oakland County is seeking to promote paid internship and work opportunities for people ages 16-24 years-old in a variety of industries. The Oakland NEXT: Summer Young Professionals program, administered by Oakland County Michigan Works!, runs through December and offers eligible residents paid work experiences in industries such as construction, manufacturing, health care and information technology.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Michigan civil rights director named interim Detroit police chief

Former assistant Detroit police chief James White, who left the department last year to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will return to take over for Chief James Craig on an interim basis in June. Mayor Mike Duggan named Craig's temporary replacement at a news conference Monday, though indicated...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.