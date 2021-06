One of the best things about having Marvel’s show launch on streaming is having the ability to pause, rewind, and then rewatch any scenes that blow your mind. You feel like you need more time to process what you just saw. Just think about all those Avengers: Endgame moments you wished you could rewatch immediately after the premiere. It wasn’t just the fantastic action on the screen. Endgame introduced several concepts about time travel that we weren’t familiar with. Everything said and done concerning time travel and multiple realities needed more scrutiny. We only got to do that once the...