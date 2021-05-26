JAMES KILGORE: Discover the best in your opponent

As an undergraduate student, I studied for one semester with the manager of our on-campus radio station. I enjoyed the lessons I learned about the mechanics of the radio broadcast, but the lasting memory I carry is of the relationship insight this mentor shared with me. He confided with me how he had changed a relationship with another faculty member. I too had observed qualities in the person he described which caused me to find other classes to take rather than enrolling in Dr. X’s area of instruction. One day the station manager told me his secret to the change in their working relationship. “You don’t change the other person you don’t like. What you change is the way you perceive him,” Glenn said. “I butted heads with Dr. X at almost every occasion when we engaged each other. But I soon learned I would not change him. So, I worked on changing my attitude toward him.”