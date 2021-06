The real estate market in Newport County is still going strong with the sale of three homes, each more than $1 million at the end of May. One such home, known as Hilltop, is the childhood home of Artist Richard Grosvenor. The five bedroom home that features a two story library with original leaded glass windows, is located at 97-105 Ruggles Avenue in Newport. It sold on May 26 for $3,075,000. The sellers were represented by Jose Aguon of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, with Associate Broker Annie Becker of Lila Delman Compass Real Estate represented the buyers.