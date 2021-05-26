Cancel
NBA

New York Knicks: 3 keys to beating the Atlanta Hawks in game 2

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks are preparing to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of their opening post-season series. In game one, the Knicks, unfortunately, fell at home by just two points, thanks to Trae Young and a couple of free shooting lanes. The Knicks’ methodology to shut...

www.chatsports.com
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets end historically bad season with 124-95 loss to Hawks

One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.
NBAdallassun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAtheScore

Knicks ticket prices surging for Game 1 at MSG

New York Knicks ticket prices are heating up as the team prepares to host its first postseason game since 2013. As of Monday, the cheapest resale ticket for Game 1 of New York's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden was $968 plus fees on SeatGeek, according to SNY's Ryan Morik. That amount is nearly three times higher than StubHub's get-in price for Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round series.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...