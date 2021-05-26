New York Knicks: 3 keys to beating the Atlanta Hawks in game 2

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).