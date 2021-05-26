Cancel
Mental Health

The Strength of Stillness

psychologytoday.com
 15 days ago

Stillness provides an opportunity to observe our frenetic thoughts, tune into our bodies, and listen to what life is trying to tell us. Learning to be still can help reduce stress, improve sleep and listening, provide new ideas and remind us of the present moment. Stillness can be practiced throughout...

www.psychologytoday.com
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Influence an Emotionally Unstable Individual

The acronym ABCDE can help guide communications with an emotionally unstable individual. The last two letters stand for "decide" and "engage." When interacting with an emotionally unstable person, one must first decide if they are a physical threat before engaging. Effectively engaging an emotionally unstable person includes using tactics that...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Change Is Messy, Your Mental Health Doesn’t Have To Be.

Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization. Just shy of a year ago I wanted to end it all—and I was one of the ‘happy’ ones. It got me thinking deeply about what happiness is, and more importantly, what it isn’t. I had visited, abandoned, and regrouped on this topic for about a decade.
Healtharcamax.com

The Cause of Stress

Many companies have long contended that stress in the home causes productivity loss in the marketplace -- and it does. But research now reveals that stress on the job causes stress at home. In other words, they feed off each other. In this hurry-hurry world of ours, competition to remain...
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Microdose of Mindfulness?

We hear a lot about Mindfulness and the Mindfulness community, but most people find Mindfulness difficult to learn and implement. Then I interviewed Janet Fouts who has a unique take on how to utilize Mindfulness one tiny step at a time, she calls these tiny steps a mircodose. Janet Fouts.
Mental HealthWell+Good

The Difference Between Social Anxiety and Shyness, According to a Psychologist

Perhaps you’ve waited all of quarantine for authentic social connection—hugs, maskless conversations, eating outdoors because it’s beautiful…not because it’s a safety hazard to chow down inside. Yet now that you’re mingling with others, you feel decidedly self-conscious, uncomfortable, even panic-y. You may be wondering: Do I have social anxiety, or am I just shy following a year with limited human interaction?
PoliticsTulsa World

Counselor's Corner: The past is evidence of our strength

This past year has been tumultuous and riddled with struggles that have left many overwhelmed. There have been losses and lingering effects of the battles we have fought to overcome. There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel as we return to the lives we were living...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Living with ADHD: Tips to Focus and Stay on Task

Getting things done might be challenging if you have ADHD, but some techniques can help you maintain focus and stay on task. If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you might often find it difficult to stay focused on what you’re supposed to be doing. You might begin projects...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Convince Someone that Emotional Intelligence is Important

By now, most professionals acknowledge the importance of EQ for workplace success. Research suggests that emotional intelligence is linked to more effective leadership, better relationships, enhanced ability to manage stress, and greater overall life satisfaction and self-esteem. Still, despite the benefits of emotional intelligence, I frequently come across individuals who...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Defensive Attachment Response Self-Perpetuates

Attachment based on distrust is destined to continue on that path until it is intervened upon. When we block ourselves from meaningful relationships, we inadvertently reinforce our own unhealthy attachment styles. When people let us down, it is often a reflection of their own underlying struggle rather than an indicator...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Recognizing a Passive-Aggressive Narcissist

The opposite of the self-centered narcissist who is loud and needs to be the center of attention is the covert narcissist. Covert narcissists can be passive-aggressive, introverted, and hold a grudge. They often perpetuate a fantasy that is very different from reality, and their behaviors are geared towards getting the...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Narcissists, Relationships, and Cognitive Dissonance

Cognitive dissonance, or having two very different beliefs about something at the same time, is common in relationships with narcissists. Signs of cognitive dissonance include being paralyzed by self-doubt, second-guessing your decisions, constantly apologizing, and more. Learning to trust yourself and your experiences is key to breaking free from cognitive...
Mental HealthThrive Global

12 Ways To Live Peacefully With A Narcissist

There is no doubt that living or working a narcissist can be simultaneously appealing and inviting, while also frustrating and belittling. The puffery of confidence and entitlement of a narcissist can often be enticing, yet the wrath unbearable. If you are not ready to kick the narcissist out of your...
Workoutsthezoereport.com

Focus On Building Confidence & Strength With This Wedding Workout Tip

There are about a million things to stress about on your wedding day — from the catering arriving on time to the prospect of an impending rainstorm. But this occasion is primarily just about two things: you and your future spouse. Yes, that means all eyes will be on you — which can be a whole other source of stress, if you let it — so of course you want to feel like the best possible version of yourself. Getting to “better shape” has a different meaning for everyone, but if what you’re going for is a healthier, happier you, it’s important to note that some of the best bridal fitness tips aren’t focused on restriction and torturing yourself with exercise that’s not bringing you joy, they’re all about sustainably cultivating self-confidence, nourishing and strengthening your body at any size, and keeping your mind calm amid a ton of other potential wedding dramas.
Fitnessparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Electrical Muscle Stimulation Increased Strength, Endurance

Whole-body electromyostimulation (WB-EMS) to trigger muscle contractions, improved upper and lower body strength, endurance, and hand-eye coordination in a small group of people with early Parkinson’s disease who did not engage in regular exercise programs. The study with that finding, “A Single Session of Whole-Body Electromyostimulation Increases Muscle Strength, Endurance...
Fitnessspring.org.uk

Relaxation Techniques: 5 Proven Ways To Reduce Stress

Relaxation techniques that are scientifically proven include progressive relaxation, autogenic training, meditation and cognitive-behavioural therapy. Everyone gets anxious from time to time: there’s public speaking, job interviews, the dentist and all the rest. For about one in six of us this will cross over into what psychologists term a disorder...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Link Between PTSD and OCD?

People may develop PTSD in response to witnessing or experiencing a distressing event. They often have recurring flashbacks of the event. About a quarter of people with PTSD also have OCD. People with OCD often have unwanted thoughts and develop repetitive behaviors to cope. Some people are more prone to...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Does Depression Sound Like?

Depression is significantly underdiagnosed. Research has identified vocal biomarkers of depression. Voice analysis apps might help diagnose and monitor depression. It has been estimated that over a quarter of adults in the U.S. have some sort of mental health disorder, but less than half of those adults seek treatment in any given year. This lack of care is due, in part, to problems with access, but also to the social stigma that many feel in seeking help.
psychologytoday.com

How to Flourish at 50+

Spiritual strivings are more highly correlated with well-being measures than other types of yearnings. Loving relationships have been found to be the greatest predictor of aging well, according to the Harvard Grant Study. Being child-like and zestful is highly associated with living a happy and healthy life. Having just celebrated...