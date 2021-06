Stephen King is consistently exceptional at starting stories and adaptations of his work are increasingly unsuccessful at ending them. “Lisey’s Story” is another example, like CBS All Access’ “The Stand” and HBO’s “The Outsider,” that proves the rule. Apple TV+’s adaptation of what King has described as his favorite novel is lushly produced, thoughtfully cast, and initially easily watchable. The moments that are meant to be frightening are; the moments that are meant to be romantic are. And yet the back half of this miniseries is so bogged down by inconsistent pacing, drawn-out scenes, muddled plotting, and a frustratingly anticlimactic ending that all the good “Lisey’s Story” delivers before that collapse ends up overshadowed.