Even for a dictator, a line has been crossed

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia regrets the decision of the European Union to not hold a summit with the country's President Vladimir Putin. Peskov asserted that Putin wants to build a more positive relationship with the EU, saying that he "remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels." Additionally, he noted that the improvement in relations will depend entirely on the Western bloc and that he hopes that the EU states with which Russia has had a working relationship will continue to push for a more balanced approach in EU-Russia relations.