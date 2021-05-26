A Drug Dealer’s Photo of Cheese Leads to His Arrest

Dagsboro, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Keion Sturgis, 30, of Dagsboro, and a 29-year-old female of Frankford, on drug charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Troopers conducting proactive patrol on June 7, 2021, observed Keion Sturgis operating a blue Honda Accord on Iron Branch Road in the area of Thorogoods Road, Dagsboro. A computer search was conducted on the vehicle and revealed Sturgis’ driver’s license is suspended. A traffic stop was initiated, and Sturgis was taken into custody without incident. Also located in the vehicle was a 29-year-old female front-seat passenger, and a 24-year-old male of Milford, in the backseat. As troopers were speaking with the front-seat passenger, a large amount of suspected heroin and cocaine was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. The passengers were removed from the car and taken into custody without incident. Troopers conducted a probable cause search, and located inside the Honda: