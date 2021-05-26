Cancel
Law Enforcement

A Drug Dealer’s Photo of Cheese Leads to His Arrest

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Liverpool man was identified as a high-profile drug dealer and arrested after he shared a photo of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand, which allowed authorities to analyze his fingerprints. As reported by the Merseyside Police Department, Carl Stewart, 29, was sentenced to 13 years...

petapixel.com
Latin Times

Drug Dealer Arrested After Fingerprint Analyzed From Picture Holding Cheese

Following the crackdown on an encrypted messaging application, police in the United Kingdom were able to apprehend 39-year-old Carl Stewart. The man was arrested by Merseyside Police for supplying drugs. His arrest was made possible after police used an image of his hand holding a block of cheese to match his fingerprints. After his conviction, the drug dealer has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison.
