A Drug Dealer’s Photo of Cheese Leads to His Arrest

Christopher Spurlock, 42, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment this Monday. Spurlock has been charged with allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend and also possessing controlled substances. It all stems from a complaint filed by Natasha Bowles wherein she alleges that Spurlock unlawfully and intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to her when on May 03, 2021 he hit, bit, and assaulted her. Bowles is described in the complaint warrant as being Spurlock’s ex-girlfriend. Bowles alleges that the assault took place when she went to pick up her belongings upon agreement. According to the complaint Bowles received visible injuries to her face, hand, leg, foot, arm, and chest.