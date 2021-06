Recipe Monday: Soy Sauce–Marinated Grilled Flank Steak and Scallions. All right. It’s the beginning of a hot Arkansas summer, and you don’t want to be stuck in a warm kitchen while your friends are chillin’ on their back deck having a summer seltzer, are we right? So we found the perfect grilled flank steak recipe (a delicious piece of meat that can be used for fajitas or sliced on the diagonal) to grill and then for you to chill. With your friends, of course.