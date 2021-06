Simon Yates won stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia to set up a fascinating final weekend of the race even as Egan Bernal managed to add a few more seconds to his overall lead. Just as he did on the Sega di Ala on Wednesday, Yates rode away from Bernal on the Alpe di Mera at the end of the 166km stage from Abbiategrasso, taking 28 seconds out of the Colombian who remains troubled by a back problem.